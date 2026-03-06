Vijay once described Trisha as ‘princess’; she called him her ‘home’, spoke about ‘easy equation’: Rumours return after their latest wedding appearance

Actor Vijay has been in the spotlight over his personal life after reports emerged that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce alleging that the Jana Nayagan actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with another actress. Days after the divorce news came to light, the actor attended a wedding reception in Chennai alongside actor Trisha Krishnan. Their appearance at the event has once again sparked speculation among fans about a possible relationship between the two stars – rumours that have circulated in Tamil cinema circles for years but have never been officially confirmed.

The actors attended the reception hosted by entrepreneur-film producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh for their son on Thursday evening. Vijay wore a gold-toned silk shirt paired with a traditional veshti, while Trisha chose a white-and-gold silk saree with red accents along the border. She completed her look with a sleeveless red blouse and a striking emerald necklace.

Vijay and Trisha’s first collaboration sparked rumours back in 2004

Vijay and Trisha first shared screen space in the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, directed by Dharani. The film was a remake of the Telugu hit Okkadu starring Mahesh Babu and went on to become a major commercial success. They went on to collaborate on several films including Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi.

At the time, the actors were known to share a cordial rapport during promotions. However some social media posts and Reddit threads claim that speculation around the pair had existed since the mid-2000s.

Some of those discussions also suggested the actors stopped working together after Kuruvi due to an alleged fallout, with a few even claiming family intervention. None of these claims were ever substantiated, and both actors had clarified at the time that they were just friends.

Social media clues that fuelled fan theories

Interest in their equation resurfaced years later, largely driven by fan interpretations of Trisha’s social media posts.

In March 2022, the actor shared photos from what she described as a solo trip to New York. One image showed two pairs of shoes, prompting fans to speculate that Vijay might have been travelling with her. Some users even claimed the footwear resembled a pair the actor had previously worn.

The image triggered a wave of online “decoding,” with fans attempting to connect various posts and locations. None of these claims were verified. Later that year, in October 2022, Trisha was also seen wearing a ring that some online users believed resembled an engagement ring.

Reunion with Leo sparked fresh buzz

Speculation intensified again in 2023. In January that year, Trisha attended the first-day-first-show of Vijay’s film Varisu and was reportedly present at a private celebration afterwards. Around the same time, unverified reports suggested she had moved into a residence along Chennai’s East Coast Road, closer to Vijay’s home.

Later that year, the actors reunited professionally with Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film marked their on-screen reunion after nearly 14 years.

What Trisha said about Vijay

Before the release of Leo, Trisha spoke to The Hindu about her long working relationship with Vijay and the comfort she feels collaborating with him. Talking about the rapport they’ve built over the years, she said, “I first met Vijay when I was 19 or 20! So, when you have been friends with someone for over 20 years, and you work with them again, it feels like actually coming back home. That easy equation between us persists, and it’s exactly what Lokesh wanted to capitalise upon in Leo.”

After the film’s release, the two actors appeared together at the success meet. Speaking at the event, Trisha said that seeing Vijay again felt like meeting a school friend after a long time. “Vijay… It was like meeting a school friend again after a long time. There was the same comfort, love and friendship. In my 20-year career, the most long-term journey I had with a co-star was with Vijay. They say home is not a place, but it is a person. Leo’s set was like that… I used to tell Lokesh, ‘It doesn’t feel work we all working much.’ But we were. It felt like a vacation,” she said.

Vijay called Trisha ‘princess’

During the event, Vijay also had warm words of praise for his co-star. He said, “It is not a big thing that a 20-year-old girl becomes a heroine. But it is something when that girl maintains her position as a heroine for 20 years. That too with the same energy, with the same beauty.” Vijay added, “I’m sure you all know who I’m talking about. Everyone will show hands like this (normal wave), but she alone will show like that (princess wave). I’m sure you all have noticed it. Yes, it is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes, Trisha.”

Trisha had also shared a birthday post featuring Vijay on social media that year, while the actor posted photographs from the success event on his Instagram account. Some observers also pointed to separate photographs of the two actors taken in seemingly similar settings. However, none of these claims have been confirmed.

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha alleges adultery

According to details cited in the divorce petition, Vijay’s wife Sangeetha alleged that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with another actress, which she said caused “deep emotional pain and mental suffering.” The petition further claims that although Vijay initially assured her the relationship would end, the association allegedly continued, leading to what she described as mental cruelty and public humiliation.

It also states that attempts to reconcile between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025, did not lead to a settlement. The petition describes the marriage as having “irretrievably broken down” and seeks dissolution of the union along with permanent alimony and residential rights.

Vijay married Sangeetha on August 25, 1999, long before he rose to become one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars and a prominent political figure in the state.

Trisha’s past relationships

Trisha got engaged to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian in 2015. The engagement, however, was called off within five months. She was also briefly linked to actor Rana Daggubati, who later confirmed during an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2018 that they had dated for a short period.

Despite years of speculation and countless fan theories, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed being in a romantic relationship.