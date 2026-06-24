Charmme Kaur reignites Vijay-Trisha buzz as she calls them ‘pure gold couple, rebels’

A single comment from producer Charmme Kaur has added a new layer to the speculation surrounding actress Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, after Kaur described the two as a “pure gold couple” in response to Trisha’s birthday post for him.

The post itself had already drawn considerable attention. Vijay turned 52 on June 22, his first birthday since becoming Chief Minister, and received birthday greetings from a wide range of public figures throughout the day. Trisha’s wish, however, did not arrive until the following day, a delay that fans online had noticed and discussed at length, with some pointing that she had allegedly unfollowed him on Instagram and questioning whether something had changed between the two.

When her post finally came, it featured a photograph of the two together along with the caption, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD, 00.00.” The message was widely read as an affectionate, even pointed response to the speculation, with many fans saying it had put the breakup rumours to rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

It was in the comments section of that post that Charmme Kaur, a longtime presence in the Tamil and Telugu film industries as both an actress and producer, wrote that the two made a “pure gold couple,” a remark that quickly drew attention of its own. Coming from someone within the industry rather than an anonymous fan account, the comment was treated by many as carrying more weight than typical fan speculation, and it spread quickly across social media and entertainment coverage.

The birthday post comes after many fans noticed that Trisha had not wished Vijay on June 22, unlike previous years when she regularly marked the occasion with special posts and unseen photos.

Also Read: Trisha shares warm birthday wish for Vijay: ‘To the person who makes it all worth it’

Talk of a relationship between Vijay and Trisha picked up pace earlier this year after his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in February 2026, ending a marriage of roughly 26 years. Her petition cited an extramarital affair, among other grounds, though it did not name the actress involved.

In the months since, the two were spotted together at a wedding reception in Chennai in early March, just days after the divorce filing became public. Trisha was also seen visiting Vijay’s residence on May 4, the day Tamil Nadu’s election results were declared, which happened to be her birthday as well, and she later attended his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister

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For now, neither Trisha nor Vijay has responded directly to Charmme Kaur’s comment, and the speculation remains exactly that, speculation, fuelled by a birthday post, a delayed reply, and one widely shared remark from someone in the industry rather than any statement from the two people at the centre of it.