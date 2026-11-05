Vijay, Trisha attend wedding reception in Chennai; pose with Jagan Mohan Reddy, watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan attended the wedding reception of YS Anil Reddy’s daughter in Chennai on Thursday. YS Anil is the cousin of former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

At the event, Vijay and Trisha were accompanied by the former’s mother Shobha Chandrashekhar. Videos of the actors have been circulating widely online, with the two seen smiling as they posed with the newlyweds.

In one viral video, Vijay and Trisha can be seen walking towards the stage to greet the newly married couple. While Vijay wore a brown suit, Trisha was dressed in a pink saree.