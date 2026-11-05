Vijay, Trisha attend wedding reception in Chennai; pose with Jagan Mohan Reddy, watch

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan attended the wedding reception of YS Anil Reddy’s daughter in Chennai on Thursday. YS Anil is the cousin of former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
At the event, Vijay and Trisha were accompanied by the former’s mother Shobha Chandrashekhar. Videos of the actors have been circulating widely online, with the two seen smiling as they posed with the newlyweds.
In one viral video, Vijay and Trisha can be seen walking towards the stage to greet the newly married couple. While Vijay wore a brown suit, Trisha was dressed in a pink saree.
Vijay was also seen interacting with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They even posed for photographs.
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, along with his wife Shailima, attended the wedding ceremony of YS Anil’s daughter in Chennai, alongside YSRCP Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
(Video: BRS)
— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2026
🚨 Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, his mother Shoba Chandrasekar and actress Trisha at the family reception of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. https://t.co/E4QNvXPLOq
— Vaagai News (@vaagaimedia) November 5, 2026
#WATCH | ஜெகன் மோகன் வீட்டுக் கல்யாணம்: மணமக்களை வாழ்த்திய முதலமைச்சர் விஜய், உடன் நடிகை த்ரிஷா இருந்தார்.
#SunNews | #Vijay | #Trisha | #JaganMohan https://t.co/m1f5ZNtGx2
— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 5, 2026
BRS working president KT Rama Rao and his wife, Shailima, were also present at the reception.
Vijay and Trisha previously attended the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son in Chennai in March, shortly after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce.
Although the divorce petition has since been withdrawn, Vijay and Trisha continue to make public appearances together. The rumoured couple were also spotted in the United Kingdom in September, attending actor Ajith Kumar’s Michelin Le Mans Cup race at the Silverstone Circuit.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay arrives to attend the wedding reception of Y.S. Anil Reddy’s daughter in Chennai. https://t.co/gfGjQboylj
— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2026
Vijay was the guest of honour at the event and officially waved the green flag to start the race. It was later reported that Trisha was in the city for a film shoot and had attended the race to support Ajith.
Trisha, who has described Vijay as a close friend, was also present at his swearing-in ceremony and his first Independence Day parade as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
Vijay and Trisha have been at the centre of speculation since Sangeetha filed for divorce, citing alleged infidelity and an affair with a well-known actress as among her reasons. Many speculated that the actress in question was Trisha, given her longstanding bond with Vijay and their popular on-screen pairing in Tamil cinema.