Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Vijay tops most popular Tamil stars list, Ajith in second position

Vijay overtakes Ajith, Suriya, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth to become the most popular male superstar in Tamil cinema.

vijay film varisuVijay in Varisu. (Photo: Vijay/Twitter)
Tamil superstar Vijay has emerged as the most popular Tamil male star in the latest survey conducted by media consulting firm Ormax Media. He’s followed by Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Dhanush and Vikram. The twin pillars of Tamil cinema Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth feature in the list too. However, they hold the 8th and 10th positions in the top 10 list.

Vijay’s films have consistently created new records at the Tamil Nadu box office. He’s one of the few superstars who can guarantee minimum success for all the stakeholders in the value chain. Even though his last film Beast opened to poor reviews, it was said to be a commercial hit with over Rs 200 crore in global receipts.

Also Read |RRR, KGF 2, Kantara among IMDb’s 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022; The Kashmir Files only Hindi film to make it to list

Vijay is now waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Varisu. And the film has created quite a buzz already with two songs, which were released from its music album composed by Thaman S. The movie will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu during the Pongal holiday in January. And it has added an extra layer of public interest to both films as many are curious to know which one will outperform the other.

Suriya, meanwhile, made a splash with his cameo appearance in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. His character named Rolex is introduced at the end of the movie, creating an opening for follow-up films. This year, Dhanush made an appearance in the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man. And he also scored a big hit with the feel-good drama Thiruchitrambalam. Vikram also scored a huge win at the box office with Ponniyin Selvan: 1. Mani Ratnam’s epic drama collected over Rs 500 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. It became the first Tamil film to collect Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

