‘Just a reel’: Vijay to those calling TVK an ‘actor’s party’, says didn’t get power easy

A few months ago, actor-turned-politician Vijay scripted a historic political victory, leading his party to power in Tamil Nadu with a decisive mandate. Since taking office as Chief Minister, he has frequently made headlines for his speeches in the state assembly. On Tuesday, Vijay once again found himself at the centre of political discourse as he responded to opposition remarks questioning his political credentials.

‘We didn’t get power easily’

Addressing the assembly, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for placing their faith in his leadership and called on all legislators to work together for the welfare of the state. Referring to criticism that he had transitioned too easily from cinema to politics, he said, “Some people say that I came directly from a film shooting set to become chief minister. In their own language, I would say that is just a reel. When we were functioning as a fan club, we stood by the people.”