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‘Just a reel’: Vijay to those calling TVK an ‘actor’s party’, says didn’t get power easy
While addressing the Assembly, Vijay responded to critics who dismiss TVK as an "actor's party," saying that neither he nor his party came to power easily.
A few months ago, actor-turned-politician Vijay scripted a historic political victory, leading his party to power in Tamil Nadu with a decisive mandate. Since taking office as Chief Minister, he has frequently made headlines for his speeches in the state assembly. On Tuesday, Vijay once again found himself at the centre of political discourse as he responded to opposition remarks questioning his political credentials.
‘We didn’t get power easily’
Addressing the assembly, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for placing their faith in his leadership and called on all legislators to work together for the welfare of the state. Referring to criticism that he had transitioned too easily from cinema to politics, he said, “Some people say that I came directly from a film shooting set to become chief minister. In their own language, I would say that is just a reel. When we were functioning as a fan club, we stood by the people.”
The Chief Minister stressed that his party’s rise was built on years of grassroots work and perseverance. “We didn’t get power easily. Only we know the struggles we faced to get a place in the heart of the Tamil people, a few will act as if they don’t understand and criticise us, saying, ‘he is just an actor and the party is just an actor’s party’. We don’t bother with such criticism. Our politics is transparent. We got 35 per cent of the votes. Some are saying we came to power too easily… but we faced conspiracies and restrictions. We faced everything… and we are here. Still miles to go.”
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In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, won 108 of the state’s 234 seats, emerging as the single largest party and marking a watershed moment in Tamil Nadu politics. Meanwhile, despite his political success, uncertainty continues to surround the release of Vijay’s much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan. The film was originally expected to arrive during the Pongal season, but its release remains delayed amid certification-related issues.
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