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Vijay to support Indian drivers in UK: TN CM set to flag off Ajith’s Silverstone race
Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is set to flag off the Le Mans race in which Ajith Kumar will compete.
It has been over three decades since Vijay and Ajith Kumar made their acting debuts and went on to become two of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars. While both have carved out hugely successful careers in their own right, their fans have often pitted them against each other, particularly on social media. Now, that long-standing perceived rivalry is set to take an interesting turn, with Vijay set to flag off a Le Mans race in which Ajith will compete.
The official social media handle of Le Mans Cup confirmed that Vijay has been invited to wave the ceremonial green flag at the upcoming race. “A special guest will be waving the green flag at Silverstone this weekend! C. Joseph VIJAY,” the caption read.
The caption further read, “The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu @actorvijay, will be joining us to support our Indian drivers in the UK and officially start the #SilverstoneRound in front of the 44-car grid. We can’t wait to go racing this Saturday! #LMC #Michelin.”
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Meanwhile, the social media handle of Ajith Kumar Racing also confirmed Ajith’s participation in the Le Mans race by sharing a video of him on the track. “Before the cars roar, the team walks every inch of Silverstone… Reading the kerbs, the cambers, the braking zones. This is where the race really begins,” the post read.
The announcement left many fans shocked, considering Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Ajith Kumar’s perceived competitiveness. “Two generations of anil-aamais who fought for 2.5 decades realising their whole life was a scam,” a person wrote. Another user commented, “imagine showing this to a random anil or aamai in the 2010s.” “Never imagined Ajith and Vijay fans would unite together,” a third comment read. “Only the rivalry group knows the value of this meet, It’s been almost 3 decades of the hate & war, its now officially gonna end for good. COLDEST Collab on cards,” wrote another fan.
Two generations of anil-aamais who fought for 2.5 decades realising their whole life was a scam https://t.co/W8FaavlTtN pic.twitter.com/8Ih8zhL9HB
— G σ ƙ υ ʅ▫️ (@PHanToM___PAiN_) September 10, 2026
Only the rivalry group knows the value of this meet, It’s been almost 3 decades of the hate & war, its now officially gonna end for good
COLDEST Collab on cards 🥶🤍#ThalapathyVijay #ThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/uIbTyuvZMX
— Rick dalton (@itisrickdalton) September 11, 2026Story continues below this ad
Ajith’s wife, Shalini, had earlier opened up about the equation between the two stars. Speaking at the JFW Movie Awards, she said, “It’s a good relationship; they both are very happy for each other’s success and everything. It’s beautiful.”
Ajith and Vijay have also spoken about their perceived rivalry in past interviews, stating that they only wish well for each other.
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