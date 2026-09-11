Vijay to support Indian drivers in UK: TN CM set to flag off Ajith’s Silverstone race

It has been over three decades since Vijay and Ajith Kumar made their acting debuts and went on to become two of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars. While both have carved out hugely successful careers in their own right, their fans have often pitted them against each other, particularly on social media. Now, that long-standing perceived rivalry is set to take an interesting turn, with Vijay set to flag off a Le Mans race in which Ajith will compete.

The official social media handle of Le Mans Cup confirmed that Vijay has been invited to wave the ceremonial green flag at the upcoming race. “A special guest will be waving the green flag at Silverstone this weekend! C. Joseph VIJAY,” the caption read.