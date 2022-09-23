scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Vijay to make cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? Speculations begin after Atlee’s photo with stars breaks internet

Atlee posted a picture of himself flanked by Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan during his birthday celebration.

Vijay may do a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

The fans of Tamil superstar Vijay seem to have grown more certain about his rumoured cameo in Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan, thanks to director Atlee’s viral photo. The director posted a picture of himself flanked by Vijay and SRK during his birthday celebration.

“What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay,” Atlee captioned the photo. The dress code for the party seemed to be black. While Vijay was dressed in a formal shirt and pants, SRK looked relaxed and cool in a black T-shirt and denim. Right in the middle of these two superstars was Atlee, sporting the biggest smile he could muster.

Actor Kathir, whose birthday is on September 21, celebrated the day with Atlee. Some pictures show him and Atlee cutting their respective birthday cakes together. Actor Keerthy Suresh was also presented at the celebration and posted pictures from the party on her social media handles.

However, Atlee’s picture took over the internet last evening, garnering more than 1.1 lakh likes and thousands of re-tweets and comments. The picture had added fuel to the speculations about Vijay making an appearance in Jawan, considering his successful and strong relationship with Atlee.

Vijay has done three movies with Atlee, which have gone on to become the biggest earners of Tamil cinema. For the first time in six years, Atlee is working with another superstar, who is not Vijay. His last three films, Theri, Bigil and Mersal, were with Vijay.

The expectations from the movie are already sky-high after Atlee released a teaser showing SRK in a never-seen-before-action avatar. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

