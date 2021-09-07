Vijay to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee?

Tamil superstar Vijay is one of the reasons why director Atlee has emerged as one of the most bankable commercial filmmakers in Tamil cinema. It is also true it was Atlee’s Theri that gave the much-needed relief to Vijay, who was reeling from the box office failure of his fantasy drama Puli at the time.

After the success of Theri, Atlee worked with Vijay in his next two films. While Mersal overtook Theri’s collection, Bigil outearned Mersal. And for the first time since his directorial debut Raja Rani in 2013, Atlee is working with a star who is not Vijay.

His untitled film with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in production in Pune. The latest industry buzz suggests Vijay will be doing a cameo in Atlee’s upcoming film.

If the rumour is true, the reach of Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer just got wider down south. It won’t be the first time Vijay will be doing such a favour to his director friends. In the past, Vijay made an appearance in ‘chinta ta ta chita chita’ song from Rowdy Rathore out of his goodwill for Prabhu Deva, who had directed Vijay in Pokkiri and Villu.

Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for Atlee’s film in Pune last week. Nayanthara is playing the female lead in the film.