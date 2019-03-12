Vijay to collaborate with Mohan Raja soon

Mohan Raja, whose latest outing was Velaikkaran, will direct Vijay once again after Velayudham (2011). The director made an announcement regarding the film during his recent visit to one of the city colleges.

In January 2018, Mohan had posted a selfie with Vijay, which went viral on social media. His tweet read, “Met my dear friend after a long time. What a man he is. Had a wonderful chat about everything we missed all these days. The way he was proud about Velaikkaran is one of the best moments to me.” This made Thalapathy fans speculate something was brewing. Now that the director himself has confirmed he would team up with Vijay for the second time, the buzz is high.

In multiple interviews, Mohan Raja has been vocal about directing Vijay, who is currently working on a sports film with Atlee. However, it is not clear when the new movie would kick off. Hopefully, we will hear an official word from the Thani Oruvan director in some time.

Meanwhile, a source close to the filmmaker tells us, “Both Vijay and Raja have been in touch for a long time, but only now things have fallen in place. All these months, Raja was working on the script of Thani Oruvan 2, the sequel to his 2015 hit, which had his brother Jayam Ravi playing the lead.”