Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 is officially announced, big updates set to drop this week

Thalapathy 67 is Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration with Vijay after Master.

Vijay, Lokesh KanagarajVijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj on the sets of Thalapathy 67.

Seven Screen Studio on Monday officially announced the beginning of its next project with Tamil star Vijay. The project has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 and it has been in production for nearly a month.

“Following the blockbuster success of Master and Varisu, we are delighted and proud to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay sir, for the third time. The project, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, is directed by the ‘master’ craftsman Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by S S Lalit Kumar and Co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The shoot commenced on 2nd January 2023 and is progressing at a brisk pace,” read the statement from the production house.

Thalapathy 67 has created quite a buzz as director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous film Vikram emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The film is touted to be an extension of Lokesh’s cinematic universe. Even though the makers haven’t confirmed it yet, it’s an open secret that the movie will have a story thread that will link the lead characters from Kaithi and Vikram.

Thalapathy 67 is Lokesh’s second collaboration with Vijay after Master. Despite releasing during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021, Master became a big hit at the box office.

Thalapathy 67 will be Anirudh Ravichander’s fourth association with Vijay after Kaththi, Master and Beast. The crew of the film also comprises cinematographer  Manoj Paramahamsa, stunt master Anbariv and editor Philomin Raj. Lokesh Kanagaraj is writing the movie with Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. The makers are yet to reveal details of the remaining cast. However, the buzz is that the makers have roped in Prithviraj, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha for key roles in the film.

Lokesh had earlier said that on February 1, 2 and 3, the makers will unveil major updates about Thalapathy 67. The buzz is that a teaser will be released on one of the said dates.

Thalapathy 67 is due in cinemas later this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 19:03 IST
