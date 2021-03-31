Vijay’s Thalapathy 65 goes on the floors, Pooja Hegde regrets her absence

Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, was launched in Chennai on Wednesday. The star and other members of the cast and crew were in attendance in a grand puja ceremony, which was held at Sun TV studio. Pooja Hegde, who is playing the female lead in the film, however, regretted her absence at the ceremony citing her work commitments.

“Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I’m shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck can’t wait to join you’ll soon (sic),” Pooja wrote on her Twitter page.

According to reports, the regular shooting of Thalapathy 65 will commence from the first week of May. The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. Billed as an out-and-out action entertainer, the film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Rumour has it that Sun Pictures were supposed to produce Vijay’s next film with director AR Murugadoss. However, the director and the production house had creative differences, which led to stalling of the project. Following which, Sun Pictures approved Nelson’s project with Vijay.

Thalapathy 65 will be the fourth film of Vijay for Sun Pictures banner. The production house has previously bankrolled Vijay’s Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar.

Nelson is, meanwhile, waiting for the release of his second directorial Doctor, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The film is due in cinemas on May 13.