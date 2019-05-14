Maanagaram director to helm Thalapathy 64?

If rumours are anything to go by, Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct Vijay in his next tentatively titled Thalapathy 64. Vijay has apparently met the Maanagaram director for a script-reading session, and we hear Vijay was impressed with it and is likely to give the nod.

Meanwhile, Logesh has wrapped up the shoot of Karthi-starrer Kaithi, which also features Ramana, Anjathey Naren, George Mariyaan and others. According to sources, this story, shot in and around Chennai and Tirunelveli, is said to portray events that happen overnight.

The film, an action thriller, is expected to release this July.

On the other hand, Vijay is busy with Atlee’s film, tentatively titled, Thalapathy 63. The movie is an investigation thriller set against sports backdrop. This is the actor’s third collaboration with Atlee after Theri and Mersal.

Thalapathy 63 is scheduled to release during Diwali this year. Reliable sources say we can expect the first look of the film by Vijay’s birthday on June 22.