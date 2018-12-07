Vijay’s Thalapathy 63 to be shot in Los Angeles?

Even though Sarkar is still running in theaters, Vijay has moved on to his next, tentatively titled, Thalapathy 63. Directed by Atlee, this film marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo after Theri and Mersal.

Advertising

Atlee, his wife Priya, cinematographer GK Vishnu, producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment are camped in Los Angeles for the location hunt. The team also celebrated Priya’s birthday in style in the city.

Officially launched on November 14 with a formal puja, Thalapathy 63 will be ‘pucca mass-family entertainer’, with Nayanthara teaming up with Vijay after Villu (2009).

A source close to the actor said, “The principal shoot of the film will begin from January 2019, and the makers are planning for next year’s Diwali release. Production designer T Muthuraj has already started the set work.”

Advertising

We hear Vijay might play a sportsman in this one. The source added, “Vijay sir is working on his physique and hitting the gym on a regular basis.”

The film stars Yogi Babu and Vivekh in important roles.

A couple of months ago, Atlee had opened up about Thalapathy 63. He said, “This project will be definitely different from Theri and Mersal. You can expect the unexpected from us this time.” It looks like he will retain most of the crew members from his previous venture Mersal. For now, AR Rahman and editor Antony Ruben are on board.