Vijay’s Thalapathy 63 hit by plagiarism allegation, Atlee in the dock

Director Atlee has been accused of copying the story of his upcoming film Thalapathy 63 from a short film made by another filmmaker. Director Shiva, who is yet to make his feature film debut, recently moved the South Indian Film Writers’ Association accusing Atlee of stealing his work.

Advertising

The complainant has alleged that Atlee has developed Thalapathy 63, starring superstar Vijay in the lead, based on his short film, which was about women’s football.

According to reports, Shiva has claimed that he had approached several big Kollywood production companies to turn his short film into a feature film. He believes that one of the companies must have leaked the story to Atlee.

The writers’ body, however, has expressed its inability to investigate Shiva’s complaint citing procedural reasons. According to reports, the association can only take up complaints from members who have had membership in the union for at least six months. Given that Shiva’s doesn’t meet the prerequisite eligibility, the union has turned down his plea. However, Shiva has now moved the High Court on the same matter.

Advertising

It’s worth noting that last year director AR Murugadoss’ Sarkar, incidentally starring Vijay, was also hit by plagiarism charges. Assistant director Varun Rajendran accused the seasoned director of ripping off the core idea of Sarkar from his script titled Sengol. The writer’s union, then led by veteran director K Bhagyaraj, took a tough stand on the matter and concluded its investigation in the favour of Varun. As a result, the filmmakers were finally forced to show a letter of appreciation for Varun for imagining a Sarkar-like script way before Murugadoss actually did.

The shooting of Thalapathy 63 is going on at a steady pace as the filmmakers have plans to release the film on Diwali. Vijay is said to play the role of a women’s football team coach in the film.