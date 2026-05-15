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‘Vijay is our future CM’: Tota Roy Chowdhury recalls Kaththi team predicted actor’s rise in 2013
Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury opened up about working with Vijay in Kaththi and revealed how members of the film’s crew had already predicted in 2013 that the actor would one day become Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister.
Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury recently revisited his memorable experience of working with Vijay on the 2014 blockbuster, Kaththi. In a recent interview, the actor shared how a casual conversation on set turned prophetic years later after Vijay officially became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Vijay was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after his party, TVK, registered a historic electoral victory by defeating long-standing political giants DMK and AIADMK. His rise has drawn comparisons to legendary actor-politicians like M. G. Ramachandran, J. Jayalalithaa and N. T. Rama Rao.
Speaking about his Kaththi days, Tota recalled shooting an intense scene in a single take while Vijay stood nearby giving him cues. In a chat with Straight Up with Shree, the actor shared that the scene involved a lengthy dialogue sequence, and once it wrapped, the entire unit of nearly 120 crew members applauded.
However, what surprised him most came moments later when Vijay’s secretary informed him that the superstar wanted to meet him personally. Tota admitted he was initially nervous and wondered whether he had done something wrong.
Sharing the incident, the actor revealed that Vijay welcomed him warmly, offered him coffee, and spoke to him with humility and respect. Tota said Vijay apologised for not being familiar with his regional film work and appreciated his performance in the film. The actor described Vijay as “a complete gentleman.”
The conversation became even more memorable after the film’s assistants gathered around him afterwards and excitedly asked about the interaction. According to Tota, they were shocked that Vijay had personally invited him for coffee and spent time chatting with him.
It was during this moment that one of the assistants reportedly told him, “He is the future CM of our state.”
Tota said the statement stayed with him over the years and only truly struck him after Vijay officially entered politics and formed his party, TVK, in 2024. Looking back now, the actor believes the crew members had already sensed Vijay’s larger-than-life connection with the people long before his political debut.
Celeb on Vijay becoming the CM Tamil Nadu
Since C Joseph Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, several film celebrities from across industries have congratulated and reacted to his political milestone. Kamal Haasan called it a matter of ‘pride’ and said Vijay should not be seen merely as a film star anymore. Pawan Kalyan wished that the new government would fulfil people’s aspirations, while R Madhavan, Prakash Raj, Prabhu Deva and RJ Balaji also shared congratulatory messages online. Rajinikanth reacted with a smile when asked about Vijay’s new role, while actors like Nani, Tiger Shroff and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar celebrated his electoral victory even before the oath ceremony. Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan also grabbed attention after an emotional moment during Vijay’s first speech as CM went viral online.
All about Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s final film as a lead actor, is reportedly aiming for a release within 14 days of May 10, 2026, targeting a potential mid-June 2026 launch pending final KVN Productions certification from the CBFC revising committee. The film, which was delayed from January 9, 2026, due to censorship issues and a subsequent online leak, is facing a major revised OTT deal of Rs 50 crore after the initial agreement fell through.
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