‘Vijay is our future CM’: Tota Roy Chowdhury recalls Kaththi team predicted actor’s rise in 2013 

Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury recently revisited his memorable experience of working with Vijay on the 2014 blockbuster, Kaththi. In a recent interview, the actor shared how a casual conversation on set turned prophetic years later after Vijay officially became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after his party, TVK, registered a historic electoral victory by defeating long-standing political giants DMK and AIADMK. His rise has drawn comparisons to legendary actor-politicians like M. G. Ramachandran, J. Jayalalithaa and N. T. Rama Rao.

Speaking about his Kaththi days, Tota recalled shooting an intense scene in a single take while Vijay stood nearby giving him cues. In a chat with Straight Up with Shree, the actor shared that the scene involved a lengthy dialogue sequence, and once it wrapped, the entire unit of nearly 120 crew members applauded.