Vijay files case against parents SA Chandrasekar and Shoba, his father says ‘there’s no family without a problem’

Tamil superstar Vijay has moved the court against 11 persons, including his father SA Chandrasekar and his mother Shoba. Vijay’s civil lawsuit comes in the wake of alleged efforts by his father and members of his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, to use this name and photographs during elections.

In the lawsuit, Vijay has sought a stay against using his name to gathering the public and other poll-related activities. The office-bearers of the fan club have also been named in Vijay’s lawsuit. The case will be heard on September 27.

Chandrasekar had earlier tried to register Vijay’s fan club as a political party under All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India. After the news got public, Vijay had issued a firm statement distancing himself from his father’s political efforts. , “I inform my fans and the public that there is no relation whatsoever between the political party that my father has started and me, directly or indirectly,” he had said in the statement.

According to Times of India, Chandrasekar has responded by saying that there is no family without problems and fathers and sons may disagree but they mend their differences eventually.

Shoba had also publicly announced that her husband Chandrasekar had not taken permission from Vijay before turning his fan club into a political outfit. On the work front, Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Beast. The film, which is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is getting ready to open in cinemas during Pongal next year.