Not a co-star, not a director: Vijay’s strictest critic was always his wife Sangeetha

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay has spent years keeping his marriage out of the public eye. Most people close to Vijay know better than to offer opinions on his work. His wife, it turns out, never stopped.

In 2022, during a conversation with director Nelson Dilipkumar on Sun TV, actor Vijay made an offhand remark that said more about his marriage than most interviews ever had. His wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, he said, was a “strict critic” who followed his work closely. It was a small detail, but it stuck.

For nearly three decades, Sangeetha stood largely away from the public eye while her husband, Tamil superstar Vijay, became one of Indian cinema’s biggest names. That quiet life changed on Friday, when news broke that she had filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court.

The backdrop to all of this matters. Vijay’s father, veteran filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar, once said in an interview that while his son did not pay much heed to most opinions, Sangeetha’s was different, she closely followed his work, and he genuinely valued her feedback. Alongside Vijay’s own remarks on Sun TV, these statements painted a picture of a marriage in which her voice carried genuine influence. The divorce petition, however, suggests that a more complicated reality had emerged behind that image.

According to a report by The Indian Express, in her petition, Sangeetha, 48, states that the marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial marriage was later solemnised on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Egmore, Chennai, according to Hindu customs and rites.

The petition states that the early years of the marriage were “cordial and harmonious,” with the petitioner devoting herself to the household and upbringing of the children. However, it alleges that in April 2021, she discovered that the Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress, causing her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

According to the petition, although Vijay initially assured her that he would end the relationship, the association allegedly continued. The petitioner claims this resulted in “mental cruelty,” public humiliation arising from social media posts, emotional neglect and constructive desertion.

The filing further notes that attempts at reconciliation, first between September 2021 and February 2022, and later from August 2024 to February 2025, through legal counsel and personal discussions, did not lead to a mutually agreeable resolution.

Characterising the marriage as having broken down beyond repair and existing only in name, the petitioner has sought a decree of divorce, permanent alimony proportionate to the respondent’s income and social status, continued residence in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai until the matter is decided or alternative equivalent accommodation, and in-camera proceedings to safeguard the privacy and dignity of those involved.

A sneak peek into the couple’s early days

Amid the divorce news, an old video of Vijay began circulating widely on social media, and its timing couldn’t have been more bittersweet for fans.

The clip shows a rare, unguarded look at Vijay’s everyday life at home, from the moment he wakes up, going through his morning workout, and then sitting down for breakfast with Sangeetha. In the video, when Sangeetha tells him breakfast is idly, Vijay says he’d rather have dosa, and instead of just asking for it, he gets up and heads to the kitchen to make it himself. Sangeetha, watching him cook, lists out the dishes he makes well, speaking about him with the kind of ease and familiarity that only comes from years of sharing a home with someone.