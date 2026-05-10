Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan expected to release in two weeks: Producer Venkat K Narayan

The highly anticipated Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is slated to hit theatres within the next two weeks, its producer confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, Venkat K Narayana, founder of KVN Productions, said that the final certification process for Jana Nayagan with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is currently underway.

“Final processes are underway, and we are in discussions with them. We are very happy and excited,” he said, adding that Jana Nayagan is expected to be released in approximately 14 days.

The producer, who has collaborated with Vijay on what is being described as the actor’s final film before his full-time transition into politics, praised his commitment.