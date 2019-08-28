Vijay starrer Bigil to release this Deepavali, confirms AGS Entertainment

The makers of Vijay starrer Bigil on Wednesday confirmed the Atlee directorial will hit ‘a record number of screens across Tamil Nadu’ this Deepavali.

Advertising

AGS Entertainment’s Archana Kalpathi took to Twitter and wrote, “The wait is over and let the games begin Our Thalapathy’s #Bigil produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram will hit screens worldwide this Deepavali. @Atlee_dir @actorvijay #Nayanthara @arrahman @Ags_production.” She added, “#BigilDeepavali @Screensceneoffl will be releasing #Bigil in a record number of screens across TN 🔥🔥 #ExpectTheUnexpected #WillBreakAllRecords #TimeToSetNewOnes.”

Archana also opened up about the effort behind Bigil. In another tweet, she wrote, “#Bigil is our dream project. We have given it our heart and soul. Our #Thalapathy gave close to 150 days of his dates and we shot for 200 days almost without break. Over 400 technicians have worked on this film. There were almost 1000 ppl on set for 80% of the film.”

Archana Kalpathi promised the Vijay starrer will be ‘a sports film in a scale that you have not seen before.’ She tweeted, “As a production house our first duty is to our team ,to ensure there are no issues during shoot. Our director @Atlee_dir had a dream to create a sports film in a scale that you have not seen before. We have supported this dream to the best of our ability. #Bigil @Ags_production.”

Advertising

Lastly, Bigil’s executive producer Archana addressed the delay and the leaks surrounding the film. She posted on Twitter, “As a #Thalapathy fan I know the wait has been too much and frustrating but it was sometimes very demoralising to see content on social media when you know that you and your team have done your best to exceed expectations and worked 24/7 #Bigil.” Archana further wrote, “To give updates content had to be ready, content that will exceed your expectations. Hence the time. So thank you for waiting. We need all your support, goodwill and encouragement to do that.”

Besides Vijay, Bigil also stars Nayanthara, Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Devadarshini and Yogi Babu. The music of the film will be composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman.