Vijay’s son watched Ajith’s Aarambam FDFS, says they always had ‘healthy competition’

Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and the director of Sigma, was recently asked about the fierce rivalry between actors Vijay and Ajith and said that it was a “healthy competition” that “motivated” both of them. He also spoke about how both the actors chose different paths for their personal growth.

“We’ve grown up seeing Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith as the competition during that time in cinema. It was healthy competition. It motivated both of them. You give this kind of film, I’ll give this kind of film. You deliver a 100-day successful movie, I’ll deliver a 100-day successful movie. It was healthy competition,” he said in an interview with VJ Siddhu vlogs.

He then addressed where both men are now, and why the rivalry no longer exists in the form it once did. “Thalapathy is now concentrating on a different avatar away from cinema. Ajith sir is focusing on another thing,” he said, referring to Vijay’s transition to full-time politics as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Ajith’s growing commitment to professional motorsport. “They don’t have time for competition. They don’t need to keep competition for a lifetime. Thus, they both joined together,” Jason said. “This is healthy competition and we need to see such competitions in the future too.”

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Also Read: Vijay’s wife Sangeetha makes rare public appearance to support son Jason’s Sigma

The most personal detail in Jason’s comments was his revelation about Ajith’s films. “I watched Aarambam, first day first show, in Woodlands theatre. First time for an AK film,” he said. “From a young age, I’ve watched my father’s films first day first show.”

Aarambam, directed by Vishnuvardhan and also starring Nayanthara and Arya, was one of Ajith’s biggest hits during the peak of the Vijay-Ajith rivalry. For Jason to have been in the theatre on Day 1, voluntarily, at Woodlands, one of Chennai’s most iconic single-screen theatres, suggests that the rivalry between the two actors was never as absolute within their families as it was within their fan bases.

Vijay’s support for Ajith

Recently, Vijay was present at the Le Mans race at Silverstone racing circuit in the UK to flag off the race. Ajith was participating in the race and fans got a chance to see the two superstars together.

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Where Vijay and Ajith are now

Vijay, who made his last film Jana Nayagan with H Vinoth in 2026, is now fully immersed in his role as Chief Minister. His days are consumed by governance, party rallies, policy launches and constituency work. He has not announced another film and is widely expected to have retired from acting permanently.

Ajith has been pursuing professional motorsport with increasing seriousness. He competed at the 24 Hours of Dubai in January 2026, participated in the Le Mans race at Silverstone in September, and has been training and racing between film commitments. He was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, and his next film with director Adhik Ravichandran is currently in pre-production.