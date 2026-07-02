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Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay recalls scary moment he thought he was kidnapped: ‘It was a fan’
A video of Jason Sanjay recounting a childhood incident in which he briefly believed he had been abducted by one of his father Vijay's fans has resurfaced online, bringing a glimpse into what growing up as the son of one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars actually looked like.
A video of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay, has gone viral after the young filmmaker recalled a childhood incident in which he briefly thought he had been kidnapped, only to discover the person responsible was a fan of his father.
In the video, Jason Sanjay recounts an incident from his school days when he was being escorted home under tight security arranged by Vijay. On that day, actor Gemini Mani’s father, spotting an opportunity to get close to the star, volunteered to pick Jason up from school instead of the regular security team. When he showed up and took Jason along without warning, the young boy panicked, had no idea what was happening and even threw his schoolbag in an attempt to escape. Jason narrated the incident in a lighthearted tone, adding that the reason he had been treated with such unusual attention was simply because he was Vijay’s son.
A Cute & Fun Video of #JasonSanjay interacting with a kid😄♥️
Hearing his voice after very long. So calm & down to earth 👌🥰pic.twitter.com/dC8lLdb7b1
— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 30, 2026
The account is corroborated by actor Gemini Mani, who separately recalled the incident in a recent conversation with the YouTube channel Rednool. “Jason Sanjay was studying in the 5th standard at Adyar School. Thalapathy would come at least two or three times a week to pick Jason Sanjay up,” Gemini Mani said. He added that on spotting Vijay’s car, he had once run towards it, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. He remembered Vijay reacting with visible surprise and confusion before driving away.
Also Read: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan eyes late July release, CBFC revisions underway
One detail that has caught the attention of social media users is how Jason Sanjay handled references to his father throughout the conversation. He mentioned Vijay only in the context of explaining the security arrangements and otherwise kept the focus on the humorous side of the story. It was Gemini Mani who spoke more extensively about the actor and his admiration for him. Vijay’s family was not present at the swearing-in ceremony or during the election campaign. Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam are in the midst of a divorce battle where she has claimed that he cheated on her with a Tamil actress.
The video’s resurfacing comes at a moment when Jason Sanjay is generating significant attention of his own. His directorial debut, Sigma, is scheduled for release on July 31, featuring Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj and Kiran Konda in the cast, along with several cameo appearances
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