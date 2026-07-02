Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay recalls scary moment he thought he was kidnapped: ‘It was a fan’

A video of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay, has gone viral after the young filmmaker recalled a childhood incident in which he briefly thought he had been kidnapped, only to discover the person responsible was a fan of his father.

In the video, Jason Sanjay recounts an incident from his school days when he was being escorted home under tight security arranged by Vijay. On that day, actor Gemini Mani’s father, spotting an opportunity to get close to the star, volunteered to pick Jason up from school instead of the regular security team. When he showed up and took Jason along without warning, the young boy panicked, had no idea what was happening and even threw his schoolbag in an attempt to escape. Jason narrated the incident in a lighthearted tone, adding that the reason he had been treated with such unusual attention was simply because he was Vijay’s son.