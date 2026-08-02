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Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay shares night he almost had a police complaint filed against him
Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has spoken about his mother's spy-like vigilance, his bond with his sister Divya Saasha, and the extra responsibility he carries.
Filmmaker Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, has opened up about growing up in one of Tamil cinema’s most watched families, sharing candid details about his relationship with his sister and the constant responsibility he feels to protect the family name.
In a conversation with Behindwoods TV ahead of the release of his directorial debut Sigma, the 25-year-old talked about his sister Divya Saasha.
“I am very close. In my family, I’m closest to my sister,” he said, adding, “We talk daily. Ever since we have not lived under the same roof, we have become closer.”
Jason Sanjay said their bond deepened after both of them left home for higher studies, with Jason moving to London to study filmmaking. Despite the distance, the two stay in constant touch through video calls. “She’s also a cinema buff. She’s very transparent with her feedback,” he said, revealing that his sister was the first person to hear the story of Sigma and that her honesty about the script helped shape the final product.
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But alongside the closeness came a sense of duty that Jason said he feels acutely. With his father now serving as Chief Minister, the scrutiny on the family has multiplied, and Jason said the responsibility of looking out for his sister weighs on him constantly.
“After a point, I have to take care of her. Need to safeguard her at all times, guide her at all times,” he said, adding, “At a young age, that’s a lot of responsibility.”
Jason Sanjay shared a story about his mother, Sangeetha, and her uncanny ability to keep tabs on the family. “My mom is like a spy. Whenever I try to cheat and hang out separately, I will get caught,” he said, laughing.
He then recalled one specific incident that nearly ended in a police complaint. “There was one incident when everyone in my family was asleep at night. I drove the car at night without informing them and returned back in the morning. My mobile phone was switched off,” Jason said. “They were about to lodge a complaint at the police station that I’m missing. When I returned in the morning, it was a big scene,” he added.
Sigma, Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead and is produced by Lyca Productions. The film, which has been in development for several years, was initially scheduled for July but was pushed to August to avoid clashing with his father’s final film Jana Nayagan.
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