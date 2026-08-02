Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay shares night he almost had a police complaint filed against him

Filmmaker Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, has opened up about growing up in one of Tamil cinema’s most watched families, sharing candid details about his relationship with his sister and the constant responsibility he feels to protect the family name.

In a conversation with Behindwoods TV ahead of the release of his directorial debut Sigma, the 25-year-old talked about his sister Divya Saasha.

“I am very close. In my family, I’m closest to my sister,” he said, adding, “We talk daily. Ever since we have not lived under the same roof, we have become closer.”