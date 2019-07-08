Bigil: Vijay turns singer for AR Rahman song Verithanam

The makers of Bigil on Monday announced that Vijay has sung a song composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

“A big thank you to our #Thalapathy from all of us (His fans) for granting our request to sing in this album Trust me the song is #Verithanam Thank you @arrahman Sir, @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek for making this happen @SonyMusicSouth #Bigil (sic),” tweeted Archana Kalpathi of AGS Cinemas, who is bankrolling the big-ticket film.

This is the first time Vijay has turned singer for an AR Rahman song even though the duo have worked together in several films in the past. The song titled “Verithanam” is penned by popular lyricist Vivek.

A big thank you to our #Thalapathy from all of us (His fans) for granting our request to sing in this album Trust me the song is #Verithanam Thank you @arrahman Sir, @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek for making this happen @SonyMusicSouth #Bigil pic.twitter.com/WAZbT3eFos — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) July 8, 2019

The production of Bigil is going on in full-swing as the makers have already announced that the film will open in cinemas this Diwali.

Bigil is touted to be the costliest film in Vijay’s career. Reports have it that the film would cost a whopping Rs 150 crore for its producers.

The first look posters revealing the punchy title was released last month coinciding with Vijay’s 45th birthday. The posters featured the actor in two distinctive avatars leaving many guessing whether Vijay is playing a double role in Bigil.

Billed as a sports drama, Bigil is the third collaboration between Vijay and Atlee after blockbusters like Theri and Mersal. The upcoming film is, reportedly, a light-hearted entertainer compared to the actor-director duo’s previous outings.

Nayanthara is playing the female lead in Bigil, which also stars Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. Actors like Kathir, Vivek, Varsha Bolamma, Indhuja, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Soundara Raja are part of the supporting cast.