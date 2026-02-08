Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amid Jana Nayagan row, Vijay shares stage with MK Stalin and YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Chennai wedding
A high-profile wedding in Chennai brings together Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, MK Stalin, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy under one roof.
The wedding of Sahil and Vedika in Chennai on Sunday witnessed a rare convergence of political heavyweights and cinema icons, with TVK chief and actor Vijay taking center stage alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and popular actors Suriya and Karthi. Sahil is the son of YS Suneel Reddy, a relative of Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Vijay’s attendance at the same event as TN CM Stalin drew considerable interest, especially as he prepares to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
The meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was equally significant, given the political dynamics between the two states. The two leaders were seen exchanging warm greetings during the wedding ceremony, displaying cordiality despite their different political affiliations.
చెన్నైలో వైయస్ సునీల్ రెడ్డి గారి (వైయస్ జగన్ పెదనాన్న వైయస్ జార్జిరెడ్డి కుమారుడు) కుమారుడి వివాహ వేడుకకు హాజరైన వైయస్ జగన్ గారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులు.
ఈ వేడుకలో వైయస్ జగన్ గారిని కలిసి, ఆత్మీయంగా పలకరించిన TVK పార్టీ అధ్యక్షులు విజయ్ గారు#YSJaganInChennai pic.twitter.com/TI6n6oiEol
Tamil cinema’s prominent stars, Suriya and Karthi, also met former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy at the wedding. The brothers, known for their successful film careers and social initiatives, were photographed greeting the YSRCP chief during the marriage ceremony.
చెన్నై లో ఫ్యామిలీ ఫంక్షన్ లో జగన్ ని కలిసిన తమిళ్ హీరోలు @Suriya_offl & @Karthi_Offl ♥️🔥
Telugu adopted son @Suriya_offl meet #YsJagan today at Chennai.
— Andhra Talkies (@AndhraTalkie) February 8, 2026
Security arrangements were heightened at the wedding given the presence of multiple VIPs, and the event became a talking point across social media platforms.
