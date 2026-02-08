Amid Jana Nayagan row, Vijay shares stage with MK Stalin and YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Chennai wedding

A high-profile wedding in Chennai brings together Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, MK Stalin, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy under one roof.

Written by: Entertainment Desk
Feb 8, 2026
YS Jaganmohan Reddy with Vijay ThalapathyTVK chief Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, and actors Suriya and Karthi at the wedding of YS Suneel Reddy's son in Chennai on Sunday.
The wedding of Sahil and Vedika in Chennai on Sunday witnessed a rare convergence of political heavyweights and cinema icons, with TVK chief and actor Vijay taking center stage alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and popular actors Suriya and Karthi. Sahil is the son of YS Suneel Reddy, a relative of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijay’s attendance at the same event as TN CM Stalin drew considerable interest, especially as he prepares to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was equally significant, given the political dynamics between the two states. The two leaders were seen exchanging warm greetings during the wedding ceremony, displaying cordiality despite their different political affiliations.

Tamil cinema’s prominent stars, Suriya and Karthi, also met former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy at the wedding. The brothers, known for their successful film careers and social initiatives, were photographed greeting the YSRCP chief during the marriage ceremony.

Security arrangements were heightened at the wedding given the presence of multiple VIPs, and the event became a talking point across social media platforms.

