Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maamanithan wins big at Tokyo Film Awards

Directed by Seenu Ramasamy, Maamanithan stars Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie, and Guru Somasundaram.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 3, 2022 3:45:18 pm
MaamanithanMaamanithan is helmed by Seenu Ramasamy.

Vijay Sethupathi’s recently-released film Maamanithan has bagged the top award at Tokyo Film Awards. The movie, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead roles, has won the Best Asian Film award (Golden Winner) at the festival.

The director of the film, Seenu Ramasamy took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers. He wrote, “Happy to share our #Maamanithan feature film Won Tokyo Film Awards 2022 (sic).” He thanked the film’s producer-composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and crew members.

Other big winners at the Tokyo Film Awards include Takahiro Kawabe’s Love song at 5p.m (Silver) and Mart Bira’s Nomadic Doctor (Bronze).

ALSO READ: |Maamanithan movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in Seenu Ramasamy’s meditation on life

Maamanithan is a moving story of an ordinary man struggling to provide good education to his children. He tries to sell his land to get them into a private school but gets cheated. It depicts the immense struggle of a common man to get the basic things in life.

ALSO READ: |19(1)(a) movie review: Nithya Menen, Vijay Sethupathi shine in this political drama

Seenu Ramasamy, who is known for telling stories of rural Tamil Nadu, has won a National Award for Thenmerku Paruvakatru, which was also the first film of Vijay Sethupathi as a lead actor. Over the years, Sethupathi and Ramasamy have collaborated on four projects.

Neerparavai, Dharma Durai and Kanne Kalaimaane are other popular films by the director.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:45:18 pm

