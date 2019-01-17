Vijay Sethupathi’s 26th film titled Sindhubaadh

On the occasion of Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, the makers of his 26th project revealed the title and first look poster of the film. Directed by Arunkumar, the film has been titled Sindhubaadh. The actor-director duo had collaborated earlier in Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014) and Sethupathi (2016). Touted to be action-entertainer, the film went on floors in April 2018.

Starring Anjali as the female lead, the first schedule of the film was wrapped in Tenkasi.

Going by the looks of the poster, we assume important portions of the film are set in Thailand. We also hear the crew will head to Malaysia for their subsequent schedules. Jointly produced by Baahubali distributor SN Rajarajan’s K Productions and Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is also composing music, Sindhubaadh has editing by Sreekar Prasad.

The star cast includes Vivek Prasanna and Linga of Sethupathi fame.

Nivas Prasanna, who had scored the music for Sethupathi, was supposed to be roped in for Sindhubaadh, but finally, it went to Yuvan Shankar Raja.

However, Nivas is collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi again in an untitled film, directed by Rohan. It will be on the lines of the celebrated period drama, Amadeus (1984). A reliable source adds Vijay Sethupathi will play a musician in this film.