Vijay Sethupathi to star in Vijay Chandar’s next

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s next film will be helmed by director Vijay Chandar. The movie was announced on Thursday. “I’m happy to announce that I’ll be joining hands with My Favorite Hero Vijay Sethupathi Bro for my next with Vijaya Vauhini productions We’re all set to roll in February!,” wrote Vijay announcing his next directorial.

Vijay made his directorial debut in 2015 with Vaalu, starring Simbu. And later he helmed Sketch with Vikram in the lead role. The film released earlier this year to poor reviews from critics and received a lukewarm response at the box office too.

Vijay Sethupathi, meanwhile, has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He is currently waiting for director Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam to hit screens later this month. He has shared screen space with an array of stars in the film. Apart from Vijay, the film also has Simbu, Arvind Swamy, Arun Vijay and Jyothika among others.

His romantic drama titled 96, which also stars Trisha, is expected to release soon.

Vijay is also shooting for Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin, Gayathrie and Ramya Krishnan.

