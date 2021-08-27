Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar to release on Netflix

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Friday announced that his upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar will premiere on Netflix. However, he stopped short of announcing the release date. The trailer, which is set to release on August 31, is likely to reveal the premiere date.

Before it debuts on Netflix, Tughlaq Durbar will have its television premiere on Sun TV. It is worth noting that Tamil film Boomika also premiered on Vijay Television before it was made available on Netflix.

Delhiprasad Deenadayalan is making his directorial debut with Tughlaq Durbar, which is touted to be an entertaining political drama. The film also marks Vijay Sethupathi’s second collaboration with Parthiban. The duo previously shared screen space in Vignesh Shivan’s hit comedy-drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It seems the duo are once again set to tickle our funny bones with Tughlaq Durbar. The film also stars Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

Vijay Sethupathi has three more films ready for release in September. His much-awaited film Laabam will open in cinemas on September 9, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The star’s forthcoming horror-comedy Annabelle Sethupathi will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 17. And his latest collaboration with director M Manikandan titled Kadaisi Vivasayi is also set to release on SonyLiv in September.