Vijay Sethupathi to pen dialogues for Vikranth-Vishnu Vishal’s film

Vikranth, who was last seen in Nenjil Thunivirundhal, is playing the lead along with Vishnu Vishal in an untitled film, directed by Sanjeev of Thaaka Thaaka fame. This project will have dialogues by Vijay Sethupathi. This isn’t the first time the actor is scripting a film. He has written dialogues for Orange Mittai that bombed at the box office.

According to sources, this project will be a sports film, set against a unique backdrop. While the makers are tight-lipped about the subject, we hear it is based on the football scene in North Madras. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

“North Chennai has been synonymous with football clubs, and many players from the area have represented the State and even the country. Moreover, there has been an increase in filmmakers exploring north Chennai mostly because it is perceived as a place where crime thrives, and Tamil cinema even reiterates the same idea. But, north Chennai is actually much more than all that,” says the source.

The source adds, “Vijay Sethupathi was very pleased when he heard the script, and wanted to write dialogues. Both Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth have got an equal scope to perform.” Meanwhile, the cast and crew details will be revealed soon.

Many films including Vikram Vedha, Vada Chennai and Madras have been set against the milieu of north Chennai.