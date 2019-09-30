Vijay Sethupathi to lock horns with Vijay in Thalapathy 64

It’s official! Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame has pulled off a casting coup of sorts for Thalapathy 64, getting Vijay Sethupathi to play the antagonist.

According to sources, the Vikram Vedha actor is pitted against Vijay in the duo’s first collaboration. This is, undoubtedly, Sethupathi’s biggest project yet following Rajinikanth’s Petta, where he played a role with grey shades.

Rumours suggest that the 96 actor has gotten a whopping remuneration of Rs 10 crore for his role in Thalapathy 64.

The makers of Thalapathy 64 welcomed Vijay Sethupathi to the film on Twitter. A tweet on the handle of XB Film Creators read, “We are overwhelmed and excited to have our versatile star, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi on board for Thalapathy 64.”

Industry buzz is that Vijay Sethupathi quite liked the role he was offered, and said ‘yes’ immediately.

Further, it is being said Thalapathy 64 will have Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. However, an official confirmation is awaited. “Thalapathy 64 will go on floors in October. Malavika has been zeroed in after a look test,” added a source.

Touted to be a gangster drama, Thalapathy 64 will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru-fame, art direction by Satheesh Kumar and stunt choreography by Stunt Silva.

Director Logesh, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Karthi starrer Kaithi, which will hit screens for Diwali.

Thalapathy 64 will release in April 2020.