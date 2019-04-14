Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh to release on May 16

Actor Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in the SU Arun Kumar directorial, Sindhubaadh. The actor, apart from wishing all his fans a happy Tamil New Year, also announced on his Twitter page that the film will be releasing on May 16 worldwide.

“அனைவருக்கும் இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துகள் 😍 #SindhubaadhFromMay16 An #SuArunkumar Film | A @thisisysr Musical | Produced by @KProductionsInd – @YSRfilms – @VANSANMOVIES @VijaySethuOffl @yoursanjali @Rajarajan7215 @irfanmalik83 @Muzik247in @CtcMediaboy”, the caption read.

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has composed the music for the film, also took to Twitter to share his excitement and said that “he can’t wait for everyone to hear this album”. “Can’t wait for you guys to hear this album…. It’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Sindhubaadh releasing worldwide may 16th #SindhubaadhFromMay16 An #SuArunkumar Film | Produced by @KProductionsInd – @YSRfilms – @VANSANMOVIES”, he tweeted.

Sindhubhaadh will mark the third collaboration between the director and Vijay Sethupathi. They had earlier teamed up for Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. The movie is touted to be an action-thriller and also marks the debut of Vijay Sethupathi’s son, Surya Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Anjali in the lead, along with Linga and Vivek Prasanna. SN Rajarajan and Shan Sutharsan are producing the film under the production banners Vansan Movies and K Productions and the technical crew includes Vijay Kartik Kannan for cinematography and Ruben for editing.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently on a winning streak after delivering back-to-back hits and memorable performances in films like Petta and Super Deluxe, and has signed up for a slew of other interesting projects. He will also be making his debut in the Malayalam film industry with Marconi Mathai where he will be seen sharing screen space with veteran Malayalam actor Jayaram.