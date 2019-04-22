Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer Laabam goes on floors

In a rather unusual but interesting pairing, Vijay Sethupathi will share screen space with Shruti Haasan in upcoming film Laabam. The movie went on floors today.

Shruti shared photos from the sets of the film on Instagram and wrote, “Excited to start a new film with one of my favourite actors! Such a lovely team 💕 positive, progressive and fun!!”

Vijay Sethupathi also expressed happiness about shooting for Laabam. He tweeted, “Happy to joining again with #SPJhananthan sir 😍😍#LaabamShootKickStarts@shrutihaasan @vsp_productions @7CsPvtPte @Aaru_Dir @sathishoffl @KalaiActor @proyuvraaj”

Laabam will be directed by SP Jhananthan and bankrolled by VSP Productions and 7CS Entertainment.

Vijay Sethupathi has had a successful year so far. He played a transgender in his latest film Super Deluxe and has received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of Shilpa. He also has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Marconi Mathai, Sindhubaadh and Kadaisi Vivasaayi in his kitty.

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Bollywood film Behen Hogi Teri. Laabam will mark Shruti’s first Tamil release in 2 years.