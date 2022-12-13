scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Vijay Sethupathi shares photo of his physical transformation. See here

Vijay Sethupathi unveiled his new look on his Instagram story and it looks like he has gone through a physical transformation.

Vijay Sethupathi new Insta post vs the actor at audio launch of DSPVijay Sethupathi shared a photo of his physical transformation.
Vijay Sethupathi, who has not been making a public appearance for a while now, has sprung a surprise on fans by sharing a picture of his new look. The actor did not share a caption with his latest photo but it was obvious that he was sharing the photo to showcase his physical transformation.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the film DSP where he played a police officer. In the latest photo, Vijay looks quite different from his look in the film.

Check out his latest photo here:

Vijay Sethupathi new Instagram story Vijay Sethupathi’s new Instagram story

The picture has surprised his fans who are eager to watch his new version on screen.

ALSO READ |Janhvi Kapoor called Vijay Sethupathi, offered to audition to work with him: ‘I don’t know if he was offended or shy’

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in the Raj & DK web series Farzi, which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.  His upcoming Hindi films include Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. He will also be seen as the antagonist in Atlee’s Jawan, where he will be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In Tamil, his upcoming films include Gandhi Talkies and Viduthalai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:46:29 pm
