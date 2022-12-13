Vijay Sethupathi shares photo of his physical transformation. See here

Vijay Sethupathi, who has not been making a public appearance for a while now, has sprung a surprise on fans by sharing a picture of his new look. The actor did not share a caption with his latest photo but it was obvious that he was sharing the photo to showcase his physical transformation.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the film DSP where he played a police officer. In the latest photo, Vijay looks quite different from his look in the film.

Check out his latest photo here:

Vijay Sethupathi’s new Instagram story Vijay Sethupathi’s new Instagram story

The picture has surprised his fans who are eager to watch his new version on screen.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in the Raj & DK web series Farzi, which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. His upcoming Hindi films include Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. He will also be seen as the antagonist in Atlee’s Jawan, where he will be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In Tamil, his upcoming films include Gandhi Talkies and Viduthalai.