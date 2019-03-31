Super Deluxe box office collection Day 2: Positive word-of-mouth boosts Vijay Sethupathi’s film

Toggle Menu
Super Deluxe box office collection Day 2: The Thiagarajan Kumararaja directorial has received immensely positive feedback from the audience as well as critics. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin among others.

Super Deluxe box office collection Day 2: Vijay Sethupathi plays a transgender person in the film.

Backed by extraordinary word-of-mouth, Super Deluxe, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin among others, is running to packed houses in Tamil Nadu. The film is Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s second directorial after 2011’s Aaranya Kaandam, which earned him a National Film award.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “#SuperDeluxe is off to a good start at the Box office. House full shows and Extra-ordinary WOM from the audience. @VijaySethuOffl @Samanthaprabhu2”

Super Deluxe released on March 29 to positive reviews.

Indianexpress.com’s film critic S Subhakeerthana wrote in her four-star review, “Kumararaja is back with his second film, Super Deluxe, after eight years. Believe me, it’s simply superb and worth all the hype. I am too tempted to say with this film, he offers a never-seen-before experience to the Tamil audience.”

Also Read | Super Deluxe movie review: Gutsy, strikingly different and devoid of cliches

She added, “It’s hard to categorise this film, which has got everything—wholesome entertainment, humour, noir and a bit of sci-fi. Super Deluxe, undoubtedly, is one step higher than Aaranya Kaandam—in terms of treatment, writing and presentation.”

The positive word-of-mouth and highly positive reviews are working well for Super Deluxe and the coming days may bring in huge numbers for the film.

