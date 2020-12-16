Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni starts shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal stars Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara in the lead roles. (Photo: Twitter/VigneshShivN)

Director Vignesh Shivan has started filming his next movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Hyderabad. He is currently shooting with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks Vignesh’s second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that year and Vignesh became a force to reckon with in the industry.

Vignesh Shivan has interestingly retained his frequent collaborators for his upcoming movie as well. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score music for the movie, which marks Vignesh’s third conservative collaboration with the composer.

Nayanthara, who is also shooting for Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in Hyderabad, is expected to join the sets of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal soon.

Billed as a romantic comedy, the film is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studios and Vignesh’s home banner Rowdy Pictures.

