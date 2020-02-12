IT raid on Vijay: Vijay Sethupathi lashes out at rumormongers

Vijay Sethupathi reacts to rumours surrounding IT raids on Vijay. Vijay Sethupathi reacts to rumours surrounding IT raids on Vijay.

Vijay Sethupathi on Wednesday took to Twitter to lash out at rumourmongers in connection with recent income tax raids on actor Vijay and producers of Bigil.

Sethupathi shared a note titled “Key truths behind IT raids on Vijay.” The unsigned note listed some wildly absurd and unverified claims. The note suggested that top movie stars were conspiring with wealthy Christian missionaries to convert members of the film fraternity to Christianity. The note also accused Sethupathi of being part of this conspiracy. And it has clearly irked the Super Deluxe actor, who had a curt response to these obnoxious and ill-intentioned claims.

Sharing the note, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “போயி வேற வேலை இருந்தா பாருங்கடா…” “Get a life” is an approximation of Sethupathi’s tweet in Tamil.

Sethupathi is currently shooting for Vijay-starrer Master. It was during the filming of this movie, Vijay was whisked away from Neyveli to his Chennai residence as part of the income tax investigation. The raids were also conducted on Bigil producers, AGS Entertainment and Anbu Chezhiyan.

“Large number of property documents, Promissory notes, post-dated cheques taken as collateral security were recovered during the search and have been seized. As per evidence detected during the search, it is estimated that the concealment in this case is likely to exceed Rs. 300 crore,” said the release from the income tax department.

Even as IT officials did not mention recovering anything incriminating against the actor during the searches, Vijay is yet to get the clean chit.

Unfazed by recent events, Vijay continues to focus on completing the shooting of Master, which is directed by young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

