Vijay Sethupathi plays an auto driver in Maamanithan

Gayathrie will share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Seenu Ramasamy directorial Maamanithan. This is the seventh collaboration of Sethupathi and Gayathrie.

Vijay Sethupathi can currently be seen in Petta.

Vijay Sethupathi will essay an auto driver in upcoming rural drama Maamanithan, directed by Seenu Ramasamy.

The film, which went on floors last month in Theni, will be on the lines of the filmmaker’s usual village-based stories.

Maamanithan has Gayathrie as the female lead, and this is the seventh time she is teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi. Their previous collaborations include Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Rummy, Puriyadha Pudhir, Oru Nalla Naala Paathu Solren, Seethakaathi and yet-to-be-released Super Deluxe. The actor was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Tamil web series Vella Raja.

Maamanithan also has child artiste Manasvi in an important role. She was seen as Nayanthara’s daughter in Imaikka Nodigal.

This film has music jointly composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja (one of the producers). This is the first time that the father-son duo is collaborating on the album of a film.

Seenu Ramasamy also has Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Kannae Kalai Maane up for release, besides an untitled project with GV Prakash.

