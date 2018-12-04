Vijay Sethupathi plays Jithu in Petta

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s look in Rajinikanth’s Petta was released by Sun Pictures on Tuesday evening. The poster has the Pizza actor, wrapped in a shawl, holding a gun in his hand with wounds on his face. Also, you could see a silhouette figure of the Superstar behind sporting a chic outfit. Going by the looks of it, we speculate Vijay Sethupathi plays, Jithu, a gangster in the film. However, there is no official word yet.

Starting today, the makers are expected to release ‘character posters’ one by one in the coming days.

While it is rumoured Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist, neither Vijay nor the makers have confirmed it. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta marks the director’s first collaboration with Rajinikanth.

The last time I met Vijay Sethupathi for an interview, the actor said he had signed Petta without even listening to the script. He added, “One because I blindly trust Karthik Subbaraj and second, it’s a Rajinikanth film. I never thought of working with him in my career.”

He also shared his experience of working alongside Rajinikanth. “His energy is contagious. If you be with him for half an hour, you will start speaking like him. In fact, it was challenging for me to be myself on the sets!”

Touted to be a ‘mass’ entertainer, Petta, which is eyeing a January release (for Pongal) boasts of an impressive star cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Sasikumar, Bobby Simha, Malavika Mohanan, Megha Akash, veteran filmmaker Mahendran and others. The team has planned a grand audio launch on December 9.