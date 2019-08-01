Parthiban reunites with Vijay Sethupathi for Thuglak Durbar

Seasoned actor-filmmaker Parthiban has been roped in for an important role in Thuglak Durbar, which will star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Seven Screen Studio which is bankrolling the project tweeted the news on Thursday.

The details of the remaining cast and crew will be announced soon.

Thuglak Durbar is written and directed by debutant Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan. It is said to be a political film with a touch of fantasy. Vijay Sethupathi will play a politician in the film.

It is noteworthy that Parthiban and Sethupathi have previously shared screen space in the hit dark comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015).

Parthiban, meanwhile, is waiting for the release of Oththa Seruppu. Parthiban has written, directed and produced the film in addition to acting in it. And, it also holds the distinction of being the first Tamil movie to feature only one actor.

Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of films in the pipeline. He was recently signed to play the lead role in Sri Lankan cricket great Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic. The film will be bankrolled by Rana Daggubati’s banner Suresh Productions along with Dar Media Pvt Ltd. The biopic will be written and directed by MS Sripathy.