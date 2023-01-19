scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Vijay Sethupathi opens up about physical transformation: ‘I am working out every day after the response from fans’

Vijay Sethupathi opens up about what makes him workout every day.

Vijay SethupathiVijay Sethupathi in Farzi.
Vijay Sethupathi opens up about physical transformation: 'I am working out every day after the response from fans'
A few weeks ago, Vijay Sethupathi pleasantly surprised everyone by sharing a selfie, which showed the sudden weight loss of the actor. There was a great difference in the way he looked in his latest film DSP and in the picture. Fans heaped praise on the actor for his effort. In a recent interview, Sethupathi opened up about his weight loss.

Sethupathi said that he is not confident about putting out his pictures on social media, but his friends forced him to do so after he shared the particular picture with them. “Generally, I don’t post personal photos but my friend said to post them and so I did. I did not expect such a reaction. I did not post the pic for body transformation. My friend said ‘it is nice and you never post anything.’ I was not confident but I still posted,” he told India Today.

However, the viral response from his fans has put him in a tough spot now. “The response from the fans has made me go like ‘yaar, abhi main mota nahi ho sakta’. It is a must for me to work out now. Generally, I miss night workouts during shoots because of work pressure sometimes. I am a very sensitive person, so I get hurt and then decide to not do anything. I am very vulnerable that way.” But the actor is now hitting the gym every day after a good response from fans.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen next in a lead role in Farzi, which also stars Shahid Kapoor. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video. He also has films like Viduthalai, Mumbaikar, Jawan, and Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 18:33 IST
