Vijay Sethupathi on Master: My character doesn’t have an iota of goodness

Vijay Sethupathi is arguably one of the most accessible south Indian actors. He is ready to take up any role that excites him, regardless of the screen time or industry pundits’ advice. Despite being one of the top Kollywood actors, he continues to push the envelope by bringing varied characters on the big screen.

Sethupathi has played the main antagonist in upcoming movie Master, which stars Vijay in the lead role. And this was possible because he refuses to fall into an image trap.

“As an actor, I am able to perceive/live many lives in one life. I think that is a blessing that comes with this profession,” Vijay Sethupathi said recently in an interview with Cinema Vikatan.

And he is determined to take full advantage of the unique blessings. “I played Shilpa (Super Deluxe) because I liked that role. I won’t get such opportunities again. I like doing this job. I don’t believe in maintaining an image,” he added, explaining why he agreed to play the villain in Master.

Vijay Sethupathi recalled that he found out through a mutual friend that director Lokesh Kanagaraj was reluctant to approach him for the villain role. However, Sethupathi himself called Lokesh and gave him an appointment to discuss the movie. The actor noted that he agreed to join the cast of Master as he was impressed by the one-line pitch of Lokesh. “Lokesh told me that my character doesn’t have even an iota of goodness. I liked it and I also had faith in him,” he said.

Sethupathi was only given the full narration of Master on the sets while shooting in Shimoga.

It is worth noting that he has played a caste-obsessed antagonist in Telugu film Uppena. He was even offered a role in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. “The story of the film is super. I liked it a lot. But, due to lack of dates, I was not able to do it,” he noted.

For the same scheduling reason, Vijay Sethupathi was also not able to accept a role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

