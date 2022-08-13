Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan

August 13, 2022 4:12:28 pm
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one the most awaited films of 2023 and now, it has been confirmed that alongside King Khan, the film will also star Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being directed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara in a significant role
For weeks now, there have been rumours that Vijay Sethupathi is part of Jawan. On Saturday, the PRO of the actor took to Twitter to confirm the news. He wrote, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated (sic).”
During the Instagram LIVE hosted by SRK on completing 30 years in movies, he confirmed that Nayanthara was a part of Jawan. He refrained from sharing many details but mentioned, “There is Nayanthara ji in it.”
He did not share many details about Jawan but mentioned that it was a “different” kind of film. “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting,” he said.
Apart from Jawan, SRK’s upcoming films include Pathaan and Dunki.
-
-
