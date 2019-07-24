Vijay Sethupathi to star in Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen in the biopic of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. The film is being produced by Dar Motion Pictures.

Advertising

Talking about the project, Vijay said, “I am happy to be associated with the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic. He is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who’s made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I’m looking forward to it.”

He further said, “I’m delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me.”

The cricketer is quite happy with Vijay’s casting in the film. “I am honoured that an accomplished actor such as Vijay Sethupathi will be playing me in the film. I have been actively collaborating with the creative team for the past several months and I will continue to support this project through its duration,” he said.

Advertising

The biopic will be written and directed by MS Sripathy. The film will be shot in Tamil but the producers have plans to release in several languages across the world. More details regarding the cast and crew are expected to come out soon.

Muttiah Muralitharan biopic is expected to hit the screens in late 2020.