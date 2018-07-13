Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga to hit screens on July 27

Junga stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sayyeshaa and Madonna Sebastian in lead roles. Junga stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sayyeshaa and Madonna Sebastian in lead roles.

Director Gokul’s upcoming film Junga is all set to hit screens on July 27. The crew made the announcement with a quirky video, confirming the release date. Junga stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sayyeshaa and Madonna Sebastian in lead roles. The film also has Saranya Ponvannan in a supporting role. Apart from playing the lead in the film, Vijay Sethupathi is also co-producing the film.

Talking at a recent media interaction, Vijay Sethupathi said that he only knew one line of the script when he agreed to co-produce the film. “I had more faith in director Gokul than the script,” said the actor. The duo has earlier worked in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara before. Gokul also helmed Kaashmora starring Karthi and Nayanthara.

Sethupathi further added, “Gokul and I think similarly, so we decided to work together again after Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. But what really surprised me was Arun Pandian’s move to fund our project without even listening to the story. Arun Pandian told me that he is impressed with my story selections in the past”.

Director Gokul admitted the budget is on the higher side but Vijay Sethupathi eased his anxiety by co-producing the film. “Junga will have everything that people expect from Vijay Sethupathi. I have been observing what his fans enjoy and have added all that in Junga. A comic sequence of about 8 minutes will be a highlight,” he said.

Junga is said to be a light-hearted film about a don. Several parts of the film have been shot in France and other countries abroad. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Madonna, Saranya Ponvannan and Sayyeshaa, the film will also star Suresh Menon and Yogi Babu.

