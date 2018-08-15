Vijay Sethupathi’s look in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam unveiled

Vijay Sethupathi plays Rasool in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Vijay Sethupathi plays Rasool in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The third poster of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is out and it introduces Vijay Sethupathi as Rasool. The earlier posters had unveiled the looks of Arvind Swami and Arun Vijay, who play Varadhan and Thyagu, respectively. Unlike the fiery rage in first two posters, Vijay Sethupathi has a calm demeanour. Also, the actor seems to be drenched, with droplets of water on his forehead, as he looks on intensely. The third poster’s tone and colour palette are similar to the first two — bathed in red as an indication of not just the film’s name but also what could be the crux. The film is supposed to revolve around industrial pollution and the ferrous shades of red could be a hint to the plot and to the angry nature of the story.

With an ensemble cast in place, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has four male leads in Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Simbu. The look and character introduction of Simbu is yet to be unveiled.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also stars Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Prakash Raj among others. The excitement around the project has been high since it’s announcement as Mani Ratnam has roped in a dream team. The film’s visuals will be canned by Santhosh Sivan while AR Rahman will be in charge of the music. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is being presented by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Notably, this will be Jyothika, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh’s first collaboration with the ace director. The film is set to hit the screens on September 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd