Five reasons to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga

Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga will hit screens on July 27. Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga will hit screens on July 27.

After the forgettable Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, versatile Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is back as a don in Junga. Directed by Gokul, the gangster comedy also stars Sayyeshaa, Madonna Sebastian, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu and Saranya Ponvannan among others. Here are five reasons to watch the film this weekend.

Vijay Sethupathi:

One of the most versatile actors around, Vijay Sethupathi is known to pick interesting, diverse scripts. And with Junga, the actor has not only experimented with his look but has also turned co-producer with the film.

The funny don:

While Junga is the story of a don, the film seems to have its funny bone in the right place. From funny jibes at Vijay Sethupathi himself and at the don culture, the trailer offered a sneak peek at several good comedy sequences.

Pollachi to Paris:

Shot by Dudley, Junga is said to have been extensively filmed in Paris and Pollachi. How does the transition happen? The trailer and song making videos give us beautiful locales to see and the film is bound to have more of them.

Director Gokul:

Director Gokul and Vijay Sethupathi have earlier worked in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. The wry humour of the film had clicked and earned much praise. And looks like the duo has a similar product in the pipeline.

Dialogues:

Junga’s trailer has some interesting lines. It starts by saying, “You shouldn’t bring someone down to grow. Rather if you grow and then tell there is no space for them anymore, they’ll step down themselves.” Following that interesting thought, there are several funny dialogues in the trailer that promise a commercial, entertaining film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd