Vijay Sethupathi exits Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has opted out of the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic 800 on the cricketer’s request. Sethupathi on Monday shared Muralitharan’s statement on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you and goodbye.”

In the statement, Muralitharan said that doing the film would cause harm to Sethupathi’s career, and therefore he has asked the actor to quit the project. He also mentioned that the producers will be recasting the role and that the biopic will soon be available for his fans and general audience.

The controversy began as soon as it was announced that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing Muthiah Muralitharan, who is a Sri Lankan Tamil, in the biopic 800. This is largely because Muralitharan is seen as a supporter of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was at the helm during almost 30 years of civil war that gripped the island nation. The war affected the Malayaga Tamils, with Indian-lineage, to a great extent.

In an earlier statement, the cricketer had said, “I know by experience the horrors and the pains that are caused by the war. We lived amid a war in Sri Lanka for more than 30 years. And how I managed to join the cricket team and tasted success despite these circumstances is what 800 is all about.”

