Vijay Sethupathi confirms Maharaja 2, says he’ll act in Hollywood remake for free

Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that Maharaja 2 is in active development, revealing that director Nithilan Saminathan has already narrated the sequel’s story to him and that he found it “so beautiful.” In the same conversation, the actor also spoke about the Hollywood remake of the original, saying he told producer Sudhan Sundaram he would act in the American version for free if they gave him a role.

“Nithilan is an excellent director. He has a great writing sense. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2. It was so beautiful. Working with him was superb,” Vijay Sethupathi said during the audio launch of Baththa, confirming that the sequel has progressed beyond initial discussions and that a full narrative is in place.

The confirmation puts to rest months of speculation about a possible sequel. The original, a neo-noir thriller about a barber who walks into a police station to report a stolen dustbin, was directed by Nithilan Saminathan. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 20 crore, the film collected Rs 190 crore worldwide and became one of the most profitable Tamil films of 2024.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja to be remade in Hollywood, Matthew McConaughey casting uncertain

Vijay Sethupathi on Maharaja’s unexpected success and Hollywood remake

Vijay Sethupathi also spoke candidly about the scale of Maharaja’s success. While he said he always trusted the film, he admitted that he did not anticipate how far it would eventually travel.

“We never expected Maharaja to go this far. The movie was good, but some people didn’t trust the film. I had that trust, but I didn’t expect this,” he said.

The film’s international success also led to what Vijay Sethupathi described as one of the happiest moments of his career. Producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios recently informed him that a Hollywood agency had acquired the remake rights to Maharaja.

Story continues below this ad

“He recently called me and told me that he has sold the Hollywood rights of the film. I told him, ‘I’ll act in one movie for free. Get me a role in that Hollywood remake. I’ll go to Hollywood! It gives me such a great surprise and happiness. I’ve always had a big interest in working in Hollywood, but more than anything, I’m extremely happy that my movie is going to Hollywood,” he said.

Sundaram had confirmed earlier this month that the Hollywood adaptation is being set up with an A-list star and is expected to go into production by next year. Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey’s name has been widely discussed as the frontrunner for the lead role, although Sundaram said only the agency handling the project can confirm the casting.

“Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm,” he had said.

About Maharaja

Maharaja starred Vijay Sethupathi alongside Anurag Kashyap in a negative role, Sachana Namidass, Mamta Mohandas and Natty Subramaniam. The film was directed by Nithilan Saminathan, with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing by Philomin Raj.

Story continues below this ad

It was produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios, Think Studios and The Route.