Vijay Sethupathi clears the air on Bhagavad Gita row

Vijay Sethupathi recently courted controversy when the actor said he was a great fan of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his stance on the Sabarimala issue. The actor received a lot of flak on social media for his statement. Now, he is in the spotlight, once again, for a comment he allegedly made on the Bhagavad Gita.

He was misquoted saying, “The Bhagavad Gita isn’t a holy book. It is just a piece of fiction. Such works are in fact, the reason behind the mortification of today’s society”.

Apparently, the tweet, which has been doing the rounds on social media, is photoshopped. The original tweet by a Tamil news channel had reported a speech given by Vijay Sethupathi at an event conducted by the Tamil Nadu Police department.

The actor took to Facebook and clarified, “My dear people, not just the Bhagavad Gita, I have never spoken ill of any holy book. I will never do it in future as well. This is false news propagated by a few social miscreants. I will never say anything or act in a way and hurt people’s sentiments, breaking their trust or create disharmony.”