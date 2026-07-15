Vijay Sethupathi recalls being with father as debt collectors came home: ‘I dealt with it’

Vijay Sethupathi, who once worked daily wage jobs as a schoolboy and sat beside his father when debt collectors visited, is now one of Indian cinema's highest-paid actors

There is a version of Vijay Sethupathi that existed long before Sundarapandian, before Vikram Vedha, before Maharaja, before any of it. A version that did not dream of cinema, did not care about stardom, and only wanted to make sure his father never had to lower his head in front of anyone again.

In a conversation on the Truly Ram, the actor opened up about his childhood in a way that stripped away the celebrity and left only the boy from Rajapalayam who grew up counting money that was never enough.

‘I never dreamt of movies’

Recalling his younger years, Sethupathi said acting was never part of the plan.